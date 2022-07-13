Lake County is searching for solutions to homelessness by increasing public outreach and hiring outside consultants.
The Lake County Housing Coalition hired housing experts to help assess the homelessness issue in the area after hearing from two different faith organizations that the number of people without housing here is snowballing, said Kristi Galarza, lead housing facilitator with Lake County Build a Generation.
While people may not always be living on the streets, they find themselves couch surfing or living in a home that already has a family or two residing there, said Galarza. In the summer, people experiencing homelessness camp in their cars or tents.
Consultants Greg Harms and Willa Williford helped conduct focus groups last week with people who do not have long-term housing. They also gave presentations at Lake County Public Library on the causes of homelessness. Around nine people participated in the focus groups on Tuesday, June 28.
Harms and Williford have years of experience addressing homelessness throughout the state. Harms spent 20 years as CEO of Boulder Shelter for the Homeless and has experience building shelters and supportive housing.
Williford founded her company Williford LLC in 2016 to provide housing solutions in the Mountain West. She currently works as Boulder County’s housing director.
People can become homeless for many reasons, according to the consultants.
They might struggle with mental health challenges, addiction issues, poor choices, housing costs, systematic discrimination or a lack of jobs and job training. It might also boil down to simply being unlucky or having to navigate generational poverty.
Luz Escalera, kitchen and meals coordinator at St. George Episcopal Church, helped run the focus groups and shared some takeaways on causes of homelessness.
One of the biggest concerns the focus group participants had was the prevalence of VRBOs (vacation rentals by owner) or short-term rentals, said Escalera.
She said some homes used to be long-term rentals, but now many are vacation rentals, which limits housing options.
Some have taken matters into their own hands. In one case, three families have crammed together to live in a single manufactured home, meaning one family lives in each room, said Escalera.
Without long-term housing, many people find assistance by living with family and friends. Escalera said this is particularly true within the Latin demographic, where people will often give up space in their homes when necessary.
