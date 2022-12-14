The Lake County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution barring Assessor Miguel Martinez from entering county facilities as a result of an altercation.
A letter sent to Martinez from County Commissioner Kayla Marcella on Nov. 29 claims that Martinez verbally attacked Deputy Assessor Stephanie McBride on Nov. 28 after she provided him with her resignation, “causing her to leave the building in fear for her well-being,” according to the letter.
When Commissioner Jeff Fiedler overheard the incident and tried to intervene, the letter says Martinez shut the door in his face and locked him out of the assessor’s office.
After this, Martinez allegedly confronted Fiedler in his own office and verbally accosted him while also making accusations against him and the county.
“This type of behavior and staff abuse cannot be tolerated by the BOCC, which has a duty to provide for a work environment that is safe and free of retaliation in all departments regardless of whether they are managed by an elected official or not,” Marcella wrote.
The BOCC resolution passed on Dec. 6 states that Martinez has failed to attend to the statutory responsibilities of his office such as failing to participate in budget preparations and County Board of Equalization hearings while also engaging in disparaging and disrespectful conduct and has been perceived as threatening at times.
The Nov. 29 letter from Marcella stated that McBride has been providing various services needed from the assessor’s office like presenting the assessor’s office 2023 budget, hiring for budget staff positions and engaging in day-to-day management.
Although the letter bans Martinez from entering county property, it is “not intended to prevent Assessor Martinez from performing his statutory duties as required.” Martinez is currently working remotely.
Fiedler said the censure resolution is “the best the county can do to.” If Martinez wasn’t an elected official, the situation would’ve been handled differently with HR professionals, he added.
“We have to protect staff from this type of retaliation,” said Fiedler.
McBride agreed with the censurship decision following the altercation. “Miguel’s disrespectful, aggressive attitude toward staff cannot and will not be tolerated,” said McBride.
Commissioner Sarah Mudge said BOCC has made multiple attempts to have conversations with Martinez prior to taking the censuring approach and received no response.
BOCC requested scheduling a work session with Martinez to discuss the altercation and plans for how he’d fulfill Lake County assessor duties going forward and also did not receive a response, according to the commissioners. Martinez was already barred from entering county facilities following the altercation and was expected to work remotely even before the Dec. 6 resolution, according to the Nov. 29 letter.
Martinez said he was unaware of the resolution censuring him from county property and that the county cut off his communication and office access. He also said he did not receive the letters from Marcella when asked about them.
Marcella disagreed with this claim and said the county has not cut off Martinez’s ability to communicate, but that he returned the laptop and cell phone designated for work before the November election, thus limiting the county’s ability to communicate with him.
The letters were sent to Martinez via email and first class mail to the addresses the county has on file, so BOCC doesn’t understand why he hasn’t received them.
Martinez also denied the allegations made in the letters and resolutions and said he’s never broken the law or acted unprofessionally in 16 years. He also highlighted the fact that he did win the election and has not been recalled.
Only Lake County electors can initiate a recall, and BOCC has no authority to do so, said Marcella.
With the assessor barred from the office and Deputy Assessor Stephanie McBride resigning, the assessor’s in-person presence is now reduced. Marcella said McBride agreed to have her resignation effective as of Dec. 16 to ensure essential functions of the office are maintained.
“Miguel has been absent from the assessor’s office for 2 years, and for my own self respect, I cannot work for a department head that takes no accountability in performing the duties of their position,” said McBride.
She added that she’s been holding the Assessor’s Office together by performing both assessor and deputy assessor duties when Martinez chose to be absent without any mention of if or when he may get back to his duties.
“My resignation was a difficult decision as I am concerned about the future of the department with fairly new appraisal staff,” said McBride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.