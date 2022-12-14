Lake County Logo

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution barring Assessor Miguel Martinez from entering county facilities as a result of an altercation.

A letter sent to Martinez from County Commissioner Kayla Marcella on Nov. 29 claims that Martinez verbally attacked Deputy Assessor Stephanie McBride on Nov. 28 after she provided him with her resignation, “causing her to leave the building in fear for her well-being,” according to the letter.

