Lake County community members are voicing their frustration with loose dogs and limited animal control resources throughout the county.
Individuals who have called dispatch say officers aren’t always sent out to handle the animals. Christina Keuma, who lives at Eagle’s Nest Apartments, told the Herald about encounters she’s had with loose dogs and the response she received from law enforcement.
On Saturday, June 4, Keuma said she was out walking her dog with her baby when two dogs started running toward them and barking. She had to run back inside and put her child in the apartment and then go back and grab her dog.
“If I had been any slower, they probably would have gotten my dog,” said Keuma. “I just see them running around all the time.”
Keuma said she called dispatch and didn’t get through to anyone. She left a message letting law enforcement know that she had her baby with her during the incident, but did not hear anything back.
Keuma voiced concern that tourists may not be familiar with the loose dog situation in Lake County. She said tourists won’t know that they’re going to have to protect themselves and their dogs. “It’s just really not fair.”
Additional residents claim they’ve been attacked and bitten by off-leash dogs in social media posts. Some reached out to law enforcement about the animals with mixed responses. Others have taken matters into their own hands by carrying dog deterrent pepper spray.
Another community member, Allison Lemaster, called dispatch earlier this year about a loose dog. She said the person on the phone told her it was a Sunday so there was nothing law enforcement could do.
But last Sunday, June 12, she called dispatch again about another incident, and a police officer was on the scene in 10 minutes.
Interim Sheriff Heath Speckman said he isn’t aware of any issues citizens are having with dispatch and will be looking into whether officers are being dispatched to animal control incidents and if the calls are being pended. Dispatch could not be reached before the Herald’s print deadline.
Lake County has a joint dispatch center with the Leadville Police Department for all emergencies in the county, said Speckman. Officers are dispatched out depending on the jurisdiction of the incident and who’s on duty.
Speckman said individuals who are dealing with off-leash dogs should still call dispatch. However, a lot of the calls are put on hold and addressed later when an officer is dealing with another call. When there’s a life-threatening call, sometimes lower-priority calls have to be put on a waitlist.
There aren’t enough people to respond to each call made, said Speckman. “It’s pretty well-known that we’re understaffed.”
The department no longer has an official animal control officer, but officers with the Leadville Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are being trained on defensive handling techniques, said Leadville Police Chief Hal Edwards.
Edwards said the police department will either have a community service officer or police officer go out to deal with animal control calls, and everyone on staff has some level of training to deal with loose dogs.
When officers respond to an animal control call, they will either take the animal to the shelter or issue a citation if it is vicious and they can identify the owner, said Edwards.
Megan Barnett was LPD’s animal control officer from January to early May.
Her job involved responding to off-leash dogs and doing welfare checks on animals, but she also performed code enforcement.
As the only animal control officer in Leadville at the time, Barnett, who now works in Summit County, responded to calls for both the city and county. Barnett said she saw more off-leash dogs than usual during her time in Lake County
While working in Leadville, Barnett said she faced some pushback from dog owners when she tried to educate them on the importance of leashing their pets for safety reasons. Some owners would say they’ve lived here for 30 years and their dog could always run loose.
Edwards said he would love to have another animal control officer come on board and wants to budget for the hire next year. “Because there is a certain level of training and expertise required for this position, we’d have to send this person on quite a bit of training.”
In the meantime, Caitlin Kuczkco, senior manager of the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter, said the shelter is working with law enforcement to overcome the animal control situation and issues with dispatch.
Kuczko conducted training with LPD officers on defensive techniques when handling loose dogs. Kuczko emphasizes staying safe while making sure the animal is also safe. When officers respond to a stray dog, they are taught to either bring the dog to the shelter or its owner if they can be identified. If the dog is vicious, officers will issue a citation. Kuczko is working with Interim Sheriff Heath Speckman to set up training with LCSO’s deputies as well.
Edwards warned that there are stiff fines associated with vicious dogs. The police chief encourages community members to provide law enforcement with photos and videos of loose dogs that are causing problems, along with information that can help identify them and their owners.
Officers can issue citations based on this information submitted by the public. “That’s a very big help because we have very limited staff and we can’t be everywhere all the time,” said Edwards.
While off-leash dogs will continue to be an issue, Speckman said further public education on keeping dogs on-leash and monitoring their location at all times will help minimize it.
Barnett also gave some tips for dealing with off-leash dogs. She said every dog is different, but it’s most helpful to try and avoid them and go to the opposite side of the street they’re on. If a dog is friendly, she suggests seeing if they have a collar and identifying them.
When it comes to aggressive dogs, Barnett said she carries pepper spray.
