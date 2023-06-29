Peak Wellness Collaborative, a renowned health and wellness community, is pleased to announce that Karen Lacey, a Doctor of Natural Medicine, Sacred Medicine and Bioenergetics, joined our team June 15.
With 21 years of experience in the holistic health field, Lacey brings a diverse range of unique holistic health services to the Peak Wellness Collaborative community, greatly enhancing the comprehensive care options available to our clients. Services offered by Lacey include Bio-Resonance scans, Auricular Therapy, Harmonic Lights, Spiritual Coaching, NADA Ear Acupuncture, and Ionic Detox Footbaths.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Karen to the Peak Wellness Collaborative community,” said Rich Willard, the owner of Peak Wellness Collaborative. “Her breadth of experience and unique approach to holistic wellness will be invaluable additions to our team and the services we provide.”
Lacey’s innovative approach to holistic wellness allows her to offer several of her services remotely. Bio-Resonance scans can be conducted through DNA samples, and Harmonic Lights can be administered to anyone near and far. Lacey also offers spiritual coaching remotely, ensuring that distance never separates her clients from the care they need.
