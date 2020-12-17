A new mixed-use development at the corner of East Main Street and South Court Street in Buena Vista will be hosting a ground-breaking ceremony at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18.
La Vista, the development which has previously been known as South Court Social, will bring 16 one- and 2-bedroom apartments to BV, directly across Main Street from the Buena Vista Heritage Museum at 505 East Main St. The ground floor of the 3-story complex will host space for commercial businesses.
“Our aim is to provide comfort, convenience and connectivity to the residents and businesses of La Vista,” said owner Carol Kelly. “We recognize that the ability to work remotely has become essential, so we will be ensuring that high-speed internet will be accessible here at the crossroads of the Rockies.”
The developer, Bus Stop BV LLC, expects construction to take about 2 years.
According to floorplans included in the site plan application submitted to the town during the Planning and Zoning review process, the ground floor of the development would have five commercial units ranging in size from 947 to 1,348 square feet in size.
The second and third floors would each have four 1-bedroom, 1 bath and four 2-bedroom, 2-bath residential units ranging in size from 652 to 1038 square feet.
La Vista is being built on the land most recently occupied by the building known as Trader Tad’s. That building was first built as a roadside motel during the 1920s, when Court Street was a part of the Pikes Peak Ocean-to-Ocean Highway, which connected New York City to Los Angeles by way of 13 states in the early decades of the automobile.
Situated diagonally across from the La Vista site at the intersection of East Main and Court Street, construction is underway on Legacy Bank, which broke ground earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.