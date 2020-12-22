Stakeholders in a new mixed-use development coming to East Main Street held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday afternoon for the La Vista development.
Driving a golden shovel into the snowy ground at the corner of East Main and Court Street, across from the Buena Vista Museum and diagonal from the site of a new Legacy Bank that broke ground this summer, were the Kelly family of Breckenridge – Allen, Carol and Rob – who are heading up the development, as well as representatives from the town, builders and others.
“We’re at the beginning of what looks like a pretty long journey,” said Alan Kelly. “We’ve learned a lot from the process, and I hope we’ve come up with something that’s really good, that satisfies the town and satisfies us and will hopefully satisfy the future residents and tenants.”
Construction on La Vista is expected to begin soon and last 2 or 3 years, bringing 16 long-term rental apartments and five commercial spaces for rent to Main Street.
The complex aims to be well-connected, with fiber-optic internet and all electric power, Kelly said.
“Our goal is not to make a massive return on this project, our goal is to provide really good quality homes and commercial properties that everyone can enjoy,” Kelly said.
At the groundbreaking, Buena Vista town planner Mark Doering said the project “is helping to achieve a lot of goals the town has, mainly getting more commercial on Main Street, getting more residential in downtown.
“Getting more multi-family rental units is key, because anyone who has lived in BV for a long time knows that there’s not a lot of options for people to rent. And then having a design that’s compatible with Main Street and the historical guidelines here in town is very much appreciated,” Doering said.
Doering said that the development is already driving interest in the vacant properties immediately east of the corner lot that for years housed Trader Tad’s, a long-neglected building originally built as a roadside motel in the 1920s.
“This site is the kickoff for a lot of things to come,” said Legacy Bank senior vice president Dave Reyher. “I think the Main Street of Buena Vista is going to look a lot different in as short as 5 years. And that’s not a bad thing … people have found Buena Vista.”
Carol Kelly said that she and Alan are looking into “projects that we think are going to be doing some good.
“We heard that there was a shortage and we thought ‘We can help with that.’ Because these are towns where people come and go, and they just need somewhere to live … hopefully we can meet a need for single people and young families,” Carol Kelly said. “Buena Vista is so charming, we wouldn’t want to spoil it, so we had lots of conversations with the historic society … We didn’t want it to stand out like an eyesore, we wanted it to blend in.”
Rob Kelly said that he’s already gotten interest from all over the country in the apartments. “I’ve already had nine people call me. One said can I move in Jan. 1?”
The all-electric design of the building came as a challenge to the Sangre de Cristo Electric Cooperative, but a necessary one as Sangre prepares its grid to transition away from coal and natural gas power toward 100% renewable sources, said Mike Allen SDCEA energy use advisor.
“We’ll set two transformers and bring some secondary power to each of the buildings, then on the back of those buildings we’ll have a 12-meter bank to serve each of the residential units and commercial units. It’s a challenge to create that underground infrastructure, because you have other infrastructure that you’re trying to work around,” Allen said. “There’s a challenge, and I’d say that’s true of any electrical extension within an urban center. There’s always a challenge to that.”
Allen said that the building uses heat pumps for temperature control, a technology that’s only recently become applicable in cold climates.
“Ten years ago, you wouldn’t have had that technology here,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.