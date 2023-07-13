A few weeks past the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Buena Vista racer Andy Kingsley is already preparing for the future.
“As soon as you leave the mountain you’re already thinking of what you’re gonna do next,” he said. “At the end of the day, you reflect and look at what mistakes or lessons you learned from it. It’s not always a mistake when we can take something home from it.”
This year, Kingsley took on the host role for the Unlimited class. He had the chance to mentor a British driver, Duncan Cowper. Cowper had always dreamed of doing Pikes Peak and ended up taking third in their class.
“(Cowper) did a nice 9-minute, 58-second run, which is blisteringly fast. … He got third place and got into the 9-minute club,” he said. “I can’t be more proud of the guy. He was the first guy I saw at the summit and I just grabbed his hand and almost pulled him into the car because I was so excited for him because I knew how fast he had gone.”
Though Kingsley has done the race many times, no two years are alike.
“You learn something new about your life and how you could do better or you see how your life is changing and how things are progressing and things of that nature. The smells are different, the vibes are different and people treat you differently each year,” he said. “It’s a blessing that it is like that … It’s a new experience each time.
Kingsley expressed gratitude to Yokohama Tires, Alcon Brakes, Motul Oils and local company Ridgeline Signs, who helped get the car photo ready and got the team set up with stickers and posters for the show. In addition to the team and sponsors that join Kingsley in Colorado Springs, Carl Miller of Miller Welding and Fabrication in Buena Vista helped him with grinding down the brake pads by hand.
“It took me 8 hours per pad to mill it by hand,” Kingsley said. “We probably could have milled it with a machine and it would have taken 35-40 minutes, but sometimes you learn you learn to stand in one spot and hand-mill your brake pads for 24 hours. He was a huge help.”
That process to perfection is key for the race and ensuring the car and driver have the best fighting chance.
“That’s a really important piece about Pikes Peak, just making sure that you have all your ducks in a row before you leave the start line to give yourself the best fighting chance,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all making it to the top and that’s the main goal, everybody’s safe and getting up to the summit.”
Overall, it was an excellent week for Kingsley Motorsport.
“I try to appreciate everything that a mountain brings, and even after going, it’s probably the best teacher I could have asked for, just the mountain in itself,” he said. “It’ll teach you how to drive, it’ll teach you where you can push your limits and it’ll test your friendships, test your relationships with your family. It’s quite a majestic and magical place.”
