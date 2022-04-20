DENVER – A group of Colorado Republicans, including state Rep. Ron Hanks of Fremont County, lost a court fight to keep unaffiliated voters from casting ballots in the GOP’s June 28 primary election.
Senior Judge John L. Kane Jr. of the U.S. District Court for Colorado dismissed their lawsuit that had sought to limit the party’s primary election to only Republican voters.
A 2016 ballot measure approved by voters allows unaffiliated voters, estimated around 1.7 million, to vote in Colorado’s primary elections.
Kane, in a 32-page decision on April 8, said the group that filed the lawsuit did not show they would be personally harmed and did not have legal standing to bring the case.
Hanks is seeking his party’s nomination to oppose Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November’s general election.
The others who sued are a primary election candidate for a congressional seat from Denver suburbs, the La Plata County Republican Committee chair, a former congressional candidate, a former state representative and the organization People for Association Rights and Bi-Partisan Limited Elections.
One of the attorneys who represented them was John Eastman, a former visiting conservative scholar at the University of Colorado Boulder who advised then-President Donald Trump on how to overturn the 2020 election.
The Republican Party was not part of the lawsuit.
“Like Don Quixote, plaintiffs are self-appointed heroes,” Kane wrote. “They have overstepped their bounds.”
The Denver Post reported that Kane found the state Republican Party has a way to exclude unaffiliated voters from its primary elections – by opting out of primary elections through a three-fourths vote of the party’s state central committee. Nominees would then be chosen through caucus and assembly, an in-person process involving only a small portion of all registered Republican voters.
The Colorado Republican party chose last fall not to opt out of primary elections, rejecting an effort by far-right members of the party.
In a statement to the Post, Eastman said, “We continue to believe that the unanimous resolution of the State Central Committee last September authorizing a legal challenge by ‘members’ was sufficient to confer standing. But now that the judge has ruled otherwise, we will take steps to address that and then continue to press forward.”
