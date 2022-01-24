DENVER – River outfitting companies suffered a setback Monday in their fight with the federal government over an impending minimum wage increase for their employees.
A judge denied the request of the companies, including one in Buena Vista, to temporary block the increase while their lawsuit is underway.
Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ruled that the request for a preliminary injunction did not meet the legal standard required for him issue it.
"Plaintiffs have not shown that any irreparable harm will materialize in the time it will take this action to be fully adjudicated on the merits; are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their claims; and do not establish that the balance of equities and public interest tip in their favor," he wrote in a 47-page ruling.
Arkansas Valley Adventure company, doing business under the name AVA Rafting and Zipline, filed the lawsuit Dec. 7.
Duke Bradford, owner of the Buena Vista company, and Colorado River Outfitters Association are plaintiffs in addition to the company. They argue they are not federal contractors, they are permittees.
The association says it is a non-profit group representing river rafting outfitters and has more than 150 company members. The vast majority operate on federal lands under special use permits from the U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.
The federal government is requiring the plaintiffs and certain other businesses to pay employees a minimum wage of $15 per hour, regardless of locality, and overtime wages of at least $22.50 per hour if they work more than 40 hours per week, according to the lawsuit. The increase takes effect Jan. 30.
The association’s companies “typically pay their employee guides a flat fee on a per-trip basis,” the lawsuit states. “The guides are generally considered covered employees under the FLSA (Fair Labor Standards Act), and outfitters, therefore, calculate applicable federal minimum wages for the length of a trip and pay a fixed wage above that rate. The work is seasonal, and many guides work as many hours as they can through the busy season—almost always working more than 40 hours in a week.”
“Increasing the wages for guides to $15 per hour and paying overtime based on that wage would dramatically alter the wage structure for (the association’s) members,” the lawsuit asserts. “The only way many of these outfitters could continue to operate would be to significantly raise the costs of their services to customers and eliminating some multi-day trips.”
The plaintiffs had asked the judge to temporarily block the increase while the lawsuit plays out in court over the coming months. Federal government attorneys opposed the request.
The judge heard arguments from both sides on January 6 and issued his ruling on Monday, Jan. 24.
