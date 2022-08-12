The Alpine Orchestra is preparing for its fall concert series Nov. 18-20, with Silverthorne resident Mark Jeffery set to conduct the orchestra.
The Alpine Orchestra is preparing for its fall concert series Nov. 18-20, with Silverthorne resident Mark Jeffery set to conduct the orchestra.
In pursuit of his love of skiing, Jeffery moved from Georgia to Summit County.
Loving life in the mountains but faced with only one high school band director position in the entire county, in 1995 he began to incorporate his musical expertise into Custom Audio Design and Electronics in Silverthorne.
He has founded and led the Summit Jazz Consort for 12 years and has previously conducted both the Summit Community Band and the Summit Community Orchestra.
He has performed with groups such as the Lake Dillon Theater Company, Len Rhodes Trio, Those Austrian Guys and others.
Currently, Jeffery performs as a trombonist with the Rocky Mountain Brass, and now he comes to help Alpine Orchestra, but not for the first time.
“I was invited to cover a rehearsal as substitute conductor in the fall of 2019,” he says. “The following spring, board president Ruth Spencer requested a meeting to discuss my interest and availability in serving as conductor of the Alpine Orchestra for the 2020 fall concert season. COVID-19 precautions prevented full orchestra activities until now.”
Jeffery is contracted for the fall concert season only. Though still in Silverthorne, he commutes weekly with other Summit County members of the orchestra.
“I’m looking forward to working with this group because all the elements of dedication, pride and collective musicianship needed to produce an exceptional community orchestra have been nurtured under the years of direction by Beth Steele,” Jeffery said.
“Our new conductor,” says Spencer, “will bring a different hand and style to us as musicians, and the orchestra is very excited to welcome him.”
Alpine Orchestra is currently recruiting interested musicians. Once they have a clear picture of their instrumentation roster, Jeffery says, they can begin selecting music.
Spencer adds that the orchestra is always looking for upper string players including the viola and violin, and is in need of a string bass player, trumpets, trombones, horns and woodwinds.
“As of the present, we are supplied with flutes, but our needs are fluid and we welcome inquiries,” she says.
Those interested in joining the Alpine Orchestra may reach out via email at info@alpineorchestra.org or by calling Spencer at 719-486-2988.
