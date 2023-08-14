Jaxon Shaw-Adams and James Fontana are Chaffee County Mentors match of the month for August. This duo is constantly on the go and have enjoyed things like fishing, biking, rock climbing, camping, tubing and so much more since they were matched in April. We have enjoyed watching this match develop.
Chaffee County Mentors is looking for adult mentors of all ages, interests and passions-there's a young person in Chaffee County who will benefit from having you in their life. We also can't wait to see how your life will be enriched! To begin your journey towards becoming a mentor, contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-221-0238 or kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org
