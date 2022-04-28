Here are the top items from the April 25 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 With the recent look at naming facilities,board members considered the current requirements for getting a facility named or renamed and decided that the policy was not clear enough when defining the requirements to get a facility named. Board members decided to have clarified rules and requirements drafted that will be used to amend the current policy.
These changes will not impact the current process of naming the industrial arts building at Buena Vista High School, but will apply to future naming considerations.
The amended draft of the naming policy will be decided upon next meeting.
2 Judy Hamontre, one of the chairs of the District Accountability Committee, presented for the board their accomplishments for the school year, saying that DAC believes that BVHS now has a working internship program. Hamontre said they have been able to look into and secure internship positions in fields ranging from agriculture to robotics to aviation.
She said the number of participants they have has doubled from five interns to 10 from first semester to second and estimated having up to 25 more participants next school year.
She also said recommendations for the program to allow DAC to continue to grow naturally, add a shadow program for underclassmen, continue to host the job fair and solidify the structure of the student internship program.
3 A budget plan for next year was presented by Janice Martin, who presented a plan similar to the previous year’s plan, she said. Going over the different points of the budget she explained that the focus of the budget maintains the board’s needs, teachers’ needs and on larger deviations.
She said the school buildings might be underinsured if a catastrophic event were to occur that would require the reconstruction of all school buildings. This is due to a blanket policy that covers all the district’s properties. After bringing up the topic, she asked the board to discuss ideas on how to remedy this problem, which the board agreed to think about.
4 Board members looked over the conflict of interest policy which states when a board member should recuse themselves from voting.
“I believe we are in compliance with the policy there has not been a situation where a member has not removed themselves should the matter involve or affect them beyond their children,” Brett Mitchell said.
No changes were made to the policy, or decided upon for the policy. The policy will be looked over by the board next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.