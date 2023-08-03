As Friday Health Plans prepares to shutter on August 31, people previously enrolled with the insurance company now have just under a month to find new coverage for a September 1 start date.
Insurance options were thin in Chaffee County before Friday shut down – the now- defunct company was one of only two options. Now, only Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield remains.
“The only carrier we have is Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield,” said Michelle Nay, Connect for Health Assistance site program manager with Chaffee County Public Health. “Friday Health Plans offered mental health coverage. None of the plans with BlueCross BlueShield offer it, so that’s been a challenge for a lot of people.”
Buena Vista resident Kim Marquis said she was surprised to hear the news about Friday. Though she was able to find new coverage with the help of a local broker, she hopes new providers will consider offering insurance in the county soon.
“I was even more surprised to hear there was only one choice to cove my local doctors and the hospital,” she said. “Having a choice and competition is always preferred.”
For several people Nay has worked with, losing their coverage with Friday after reaching their deductible may now have to start over at $0 with Anthem.
“Having to switch and start all over with a deductible being $0 for the remainder of the year has been a huge downfall,” Nay said. “The Division of Insurance is trying to have Anthem accept the amount people have contributed to their deductibles and out-of-pockets ... but there’s nothing set in stone that they will accept it.”
Friday’s departure is also having a much different impact on rural residents than on those in metro areas.
“They have so many more options. They have at least 156 plans for both areas, so Friday Health Plans (going out of business) is really not going to affect them much because it wasn’t really a great plan or a good offering in that area because of the region,” Nay said. “We’ll find more people in the rural areas affected by Friday Health Plan versus the Front Range.”
“The front range has over 15 carriers. They have way more to choose from and
way more options to go out and find affordable healthcare, where people in more than 50% of all rural areas only have Anthem to choose from,” said Bernadette Navarrette, a state-licensed health and life insurance broker with PW Insurance in Buena Vista. “We’re pretty much stuck with Anthem unless some other carrier like Friday comes in. Rural is a lot more expensive to live in. Our healthcare is more expensive. Our providers want more money for the work that they do, which I understand because it’s more expensive to live rural.”
Friday’s vision offerings, free doctors’ visits and free prescriptions often made it a top choice in rural areas, as did its mental health coverage.
“A lot of their plans offered mental health, which was huge. Vision (coverage) was a big one. Free doctor office visits and free prescriptions were all included with their (plans),” Nay said. “Knowing that it was out of Alamosa, it was local. Customer service was always great. We could get right through to somebody with low hold times, and then they processed and paid claims really quickly.”
Still, despite its local base, Nay says many of Friday’s insurees didn’t hear about the closure until they heard her on the radio or got an email from Public Health.
“This is just scratching the surface of people who are los-
ing coverage,” Nay said. “I would say more than half of the people have not received any kind of letter or anything from Friday Health Plan. It’s either been our public service
announcements, the paper or radio ads from me. People are really upset that they’re not being notified.”
Connect for Health, she said, is one of the only places where people can apply for health insurance and receive financial assistance through the Affordable Care Act. Nay is booked out for the next two and a half weeks and sees around 32 people each week.
“It feels like open enrollment right now because everyone’s losing that plan,” she said. “With the public health emergency ending, people who were on Medicaid and locked in and have to redetermine their eligibility ... are losing Medicaid, so I’m getting all those people.”
She’s also one of the only public health coverage guides in the area, serving seven counties. Her appointments also often include teaching her clients health insurance literacy and going through each plan. Appointments often take at least an hour.
Navarette has seen a similar surge. She said 80% of her clients were with Friday,
and while she hoped to meet with six clients each day to get her client base switched
before August 31, she’s averaging around four per day. Additionally, she hasn’t gotten commissions since May.
“When you put that in perspective, 80% of my clients are on Friday, so my commissions mainly come from Friday,” Navarrette said. “We’re not making money to leave in our communities. When we switch everyone from Friday to Anthem, Anthem will then begin paying us commissions, but that won’t happen until October or November. They’re saying that Fridays will pay commissions eventually, but the Division of Insurance is not
in any hurry to pay brokers at this point.”
Additionally, even if a provider outside Chaffee County accepts Anthem, there is no
guarantee they’ll accept a specific policy.
“It limits the accessibility that my clients have for health care,” she said. “You would have to call and check because Anthem has over 350 plans in Colorado.”
Navarrette is working to pair Friday clients with appropriate plans through Anthem. She recommends her healthy clients opt for a low premium, high deductible
plan to get them through the year.
“If you’re not an avid skier, you don’t need to be worried about insurance,” she said. “Because I have one-on-one contact with them, I know which ones have asthma or are diabetic. For those clients, I call and we really talk about it.”
While the August 31 deadline will get people covered by Sept. 1, the Special Enrollment Periods in Colorado for Friday Health customers started on Monday, July 17, and will run through October31, 2023.
“They have until August 31 to apply to enroll and get
a September 1 start date,” Nay said. “If somebody were to drop the ball and do an application and enrollment by August 31, they still have 60 days after to enroll in a plan
as their special enrollment period.”
Director of Marketing and Public Relations for HRRMC Allison Gergley also confirmed that HRRMC will continue to accept Friday Health until their end date of August 31 at all locations.
“Friday Health Plan has been a very popular health insurance exchange plan for Chaffee County residents, so we at Chaffee County Public Health’s Connect for Health Program want to ensure a seamless transition into another comparable plan,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health Director. “We want our community to be aware and make (appointments) as early as possible.”
To schedule an appointment with Nay, visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Connect-for-Health-Colorado
