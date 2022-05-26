Inflation and rising interest rates are creating levels of uncertainty in multiple sectors of the economy, including real estate.
Consequently, the real estate questions uppermost in many people’s minds right now are: Should I put off buying until prices come down? Is now still a good time to list my property for sale? Have we seen the top of the market?
Right now, there is a sense of the market, if not cooling off, then definitely taking a breather. In part, this can be attributed to the time of year, and also a wait-and-see attitude from buyers dependent on securing a mortgage to buy a home.
Interest rates, while still relatively low by historic standards, are in a state of flux, so it makes sense that an atmosphere of caution on the part of buyers is coming into play. Once buyers adjust to the new reality, it is likely we will see activity pick up again.
Whether or not prices will come down is also something of an unknown.
Certainly, we may see a reduction in the extremes of multiple offers and buyers prepared to pay over asking price.
The outliers on the bell curve are likely to contract a little, leading to sellers seeing fewer offers. Whether or not this will lead to a general fall in prices is another thing altogether. Assuming a home is priced to the market, perhaps what can be expected is that homes will sell for closer to the price they are listed at.
This in turn can be beneficial for buyers. Less competition means a greater chance of having their offer accepted and less chance of competing against cash offers for buyers requiring mortgage finance.
Waiting for prices to fall can be something of a gamble, however.
First, they may not fall, while interest rates could climb even higher, and secondly, falling prices mean more buyers entering the market, which in turn increases competition.
One thing the real estate crash taught us in 2008 is the national real estate market is made up of many submarkets, and not all of those react in the same way to general market conditions.
Additionally, smaller markets like ours tend to lag several months behind the trends of say Denver and the Front Range.
So, has the market peaked? The best answer is it’s too early to say. Let’s wait and see what happens over the summer before drawing any conclusions.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.