Dean Edwards is running for re-election to the Salida Hospital District board of directors.
Edwards said he wants to keep the board heading in the same direction while adding resources, saying, “We have to look to be adding services rather than removing services.”
Currently the board is planning to add wound care using hyperbaric oxygen and dermatology care.
Edwards said growth in the district and an aging population will result in the hospital needing to provide more care.
“The hospital has made major strides,” said Edwards. “We just need to keep working hard at those strategic plans we have.”
He said the Colorado Hospital Association currently has Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center ranked in the top five rural hospitals in the state.
He said staffing and housing for workers are two of the biggest issues the board has to deal with right now. “Housing is tough for everyone,” he said. “Trying to move in from out of the county can be difficult.”
The hospital foundation recently received some financial donations, and he said the board is looking into the possibility of building temporary housing to aid employees and contractors who are struggling to find a place to live.
In addition, he said he wants to continue to work at addressing staffing issues at the hospital and increase employee retention.
Another key goal for Edwards is maintaining fiscal responsibility.
He has served as chairman of the finance committee for a year and said ensuring fiscal responsibility at the hospital is an ongoing task.
Edwards spent 17 years working for FICO, a data analytics company, and served as treasurer for several nonprofit organizations. He said, “What I bring primarily is finance and technology expertise.”
He earned a master’s degree in computer science from California State University. “I have significant education and experience in technology,” he said.
“One of the major issues businesses face, and in particular hospitals, is bad actors. Edwards said hackers will target hospitals to try to gain access to personal data, and it is important that hospitals take steps to make sure private information is protected.
Edwards said his strong background in finance and technology offers specialized knowledge and skills to the board.
“The key to the board is to have a lot of varied experience in all different areas,” he said. “It works well that way.”
In addition to the hospital board, Edwards has been a Poncha Springs trustee for seven years.
He said, “My focus is to try and serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.