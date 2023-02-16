Buena Vista Middle School students took to Clear Creek Reservoir Saturday under clear skies and on thick ice for the 10th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament.
Though only a few fish were caught, students and parents alike enjoyed their day in the sun.
“It’s kids having fun on the ice, running around,” middle school principal on tournament curator John Emilsson said. “Some of the families over the years have been more involved in ice fishing, whereas when we first started, it was guys that had never done it before. So I see a lot more like just people that are obviously doing it besides just this one time.”
Seventh-grader Heath Orlet said he started preparing for this year’s tournament last year and was most looking forward to being out, having fun and, hopefully, catching a fish.
“I got everything ready. I’ve been making a few baits lately with some nails and some wood, and d then I’ve been preparing the rods and making sure I have everything,” he said. Last year’s tournament was his first time ice fishing, and he was excited to try again. “You gotta be patient. It takes a long time.”
Emilsson started BVMS’ ice fishing tournament when he became principal 10 years ago, bringing the tradition from his previous job in Aurora.
“It was just fun to get kids from the city out ice fishing,” he said. “When I got to BV, I said, ‘you live in this beautiful place. I don’t want ever to hear kids say they’re bored, that they’ve got nothing to do, especially in the wintertime.’ So when it’s cold outside, go outside, and if we can introduce a few kids who have never done it before and give them an experience, then maybe something will stick with them.”
Middle school student Jenna Shepherd, a first-time ice fisher, said that she’s been getting into fishing with her mom and decided to try something new.
“I really like it and I think I want to try it more often,” she said. “I like how the hole is, it’s cool. You have to just get the fish’s attention under the ice.”
She hopes she can bring home some new fishing knowledge, or even a fish, at the end of the day.
“I really hope I can catch a fish, but if not I can always try again another time,” she said.
One of Emilsson’s favorite parts of the annual tournament is the excitement the students bring.
“I like seeing kids running with fish in their hands, especially if they’re far away like Maddox Kincaid,” he said, “As we get closer and closer to the deadline at 1 p.m., guys will sprint with a fish in their hand, and it’s pretty worthwhile to see.”
One of his favorite moments was during the first year of the tournament. A student new to BV was “the most dedicated ice fisherman” Emilsson had ever seen.
“Kids will get bored and they’ll start running around and doing stuff, but he sat there diligently jigging and he won the tournament,” he said.
In another highlight, middle school student Danny Cordova won the tournament in the last 10 minutes one year.
“He caught a 16-inch sucker fish right off the side with 8 minutes to go in the tournament, high drama,” Emilsson said, “and he wins the tournament with that fish. That was pretty cool.”
Since the start of the tournament, the biggest change has been the food.
This year’s festivities also featured a chili cook-off, with five chefs throwing their hats into the ring.
The wide variety of moose, elk, buena blanco, green and smoky pepper chilis gave folks plenty of choices when it came time to rank their top three bowls.
Last year, he and BVMS dad Travis Blake both brought chili and decided to ramp it up for the 10th anniversary, supplying prizes for the top three chilis.
“I thought for the 10th annual, ‘Let’s do something fun and have even more chili,’” he said. “More people can try and then we got a couple of prizes.”
In addition to ice fishing and plenty of chili, there were also snowshoes available for kids to go on walks around the reservoir.
Though only four fish were caught, kids and parents alike filled the time with snowball fights and sledding on the boat ramp.
Kenny Ehlenfeldt, Maddox Kinkaid and James Gumtow took home first, second and third place, respectively, all with fish over 12 inches.
Cara Shepherd’s green chili and Emilsson’s moose chili tied for first, with a chili titled “Number 1” coming in second.
Overall, it was a great day to be on the ice, even if the fish didn’t feel keen on showing up. Emilsson expressed his gratitude to the Buena Vista Optimists for their cash donations, to Trailhead for supplying the snowshoes and to Colorado Parks and Wildlife especially Kevin Madler, for donating prizes and supplies for the kids.”
