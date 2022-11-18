Board-certified general/trauma surgeon Ernest W. Steinle, M.D., FACS, has joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center  in the general surgery clinic.

Steinle will see patients in the general surgery clinic located on HRRMC’s main campus in Salida at 1000 Rush Drive. He will also perform surgeries, as well as minor and gastroenterology procedures, including colonoscopies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.