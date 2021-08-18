Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center was placed on lockdown for about one hour starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said police received a call that an individual in the Buena Vista area was at the BV clinic trying to get a letter telling his employer he was fit to return to work.
The caller said the man was in an irate state, had a gun and made threats, Johnson said. “So we locked down the campus and tried to locate the individual.”
Allison Gergley, director of marketing and public relations, said the lockdown covered all HRRMC facilities including the Buena Vista Clinic and the Salida Health Center off U.S. 50.
Not long after, police were able to contact the man by phone. The man told police he was worried about losing his job, Johnson said.
“So we made a deal for First Street Family Health to deliver a letter without seeing him, so he could return to work,” Johnson said.
Police delivered the letter to him, and the man was evaluated by Solvista Health.
Johnson said local law enforcement likes to play it safe in these cases and secure public places and buildings until they locate the individual.
