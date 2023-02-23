The Historic Preservation Commission is recommending changes to the town’s Municipal Code to provide design regulation for East Main Street and the rest of the Mixed-Use Main Street zone district.
“The topic of implementing some form of regulation (as opposed to optional guidelines) for East Main Street has been discussed for several months with much public input,” reads the project summary on www.my-bv.com
A complete version of Chapter 19 of the Municipal Code as would be amended with proposed changes from the Historic Preservation Commission is ready and available on the project page.
As described in the Municipal Code, Ch. 19 is intended to create a reasonable balance between private property rights and the public interest in preserving the town’s unique historic character and culture. The MU-MS zone district includes all of East Main, as well as the reach of U.S. 24 to the edge of the town limits.
In addition to very minor detail changes to definitions, the four main changes represented in the draft Chapter 19 are summarized below:
- Certificates of historic appropriateness would need to be gained for:
- Any project which proposes alterations to any designated structure throughout the town; and
- All alterations or new construction within the MU-MS zone district.
- The HPC is the reviewer and approver of these certificates through a public hearing (quasi-judicial) process, which must happen prior to any other required reviews/approvals (such as Administrator or Planning & Zoning, etc).
- Criteria for both alterations and new construction (Section 19-11) include five mandatory Architectural Design Guideline (ADG) elements as well as “substantial compliance” from the full ADG checklist.
- A full repeal of current section 19-18 of the code, which established mandatory design review of projects in the MU-MS zone district by HPC. This section is no longer needed because of the requirement to receive a Certificate of Historic Appropriateness.
The proposed changes will be presented to the board of trustees at its March 14 meeting, and any and all community members or stakeholders are encouraged to provide input and public comment on these proposed changes and may do so in one of three ways:
- By emailing Planning Director Joseph Teipel at jteipel@buenavsitaco.gov prior to March 3. Public comments will be reviewed and included in the staff report to the Board of Trustees.
- By coming to the HPC meeting on March 2, at 3 p.m. This meeting’s physical and virtual location will be published on the town website by Friday, Feb. 24.
- By coming to the board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. The full board agenda, along with physical and virtual location information, will be posted to the town website by the close of business on Friday, March 10.
Log In
