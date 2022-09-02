The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission held a meeting with the board of trustees to discuss the historical survey of 25 properties on the west side of Buena Vista and the framework for regulating design on East Main Street.
The survey, funded by a $25,000 grant received from History Colorado, was conducted by Front Range Research Associate’s Tom and Laurie Simmons.
These historical property service surveys help document historic structures in town and catalog their history. This can be used to apply for local, state and federal landmarking or designation.
Starting off the two part meeting Tuesday, the HPC began by reviewing homes in their recent survey that qualified for historic designation, letting the owners of these buildings know they could apply. The HPC also asked if the owners had information about the homes and their history, to share them so those stories can be added to the historical documentation.
The second part of the meeting involved going over the proposed architectural design guidelines the HPC will present to the board of trustees. These guidelines will be used to create a uniform style to preserve the culture of historic East Main Street. The guidelines were met with push back from the public who said that the wording was vague in areas and that the concrete areas were to restrictive.
“Tonight was to get public input on how to best move forward,” town planning director Joseph Teipel said.
The HCP will continue to work on the guidelines before bringing them before the board of trustees in the next month or two.
For more information and to access the survey visit my-bv.com
