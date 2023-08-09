The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission voted to approved the Local Landmark application for the Pearl Theater at their August 3 meeting.
The Pearl, located at 316 E. Main St., became a movie theater in 1951. Owner John Groy inherited the theater from his father. HPC member Melanie Roth said they were suggesting the 1950s-1980s as the building’s period of significance.
“Being here in 1951 when they opened that theater, it was very significant event in this town,” said HPC member Suzy Kelly. “The Pearl was our go-to.”
“Culturally, I believe there was so many people for whom that was the turning point to go to,” said Groy. “There wasn’t a high school kid or a grade schooler that didn't know the theater and didn't go there. It was a gathering place for that many people.”
Criteria for the nomination comes from Chapter 19 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code. In addition to being over 50 years old, potential landmarks need to possess architectural, social or geographic importance. The HPC agreed the Pearl:
A: Exemplifies specific elements of an architectural style or period;
C: Demonstrates superior craftsmanship or high artistic value;
D: Represents an innovation in construction, materials, or design;
E:Represents a style particularly associated with the Buena Vista/Chaffee County area;
F: Represents a built environment of a group of people in an era of history;
I: Exemplifies cultural, political, economic, or social heritage of the community;
M: Enhances sense of identity of the community;
N: Is an established and familiar natural setting or visual feature of the community.
“The Groy family, the owners of the Pearl Theater, has now taken their first step to save the Pearl, the iconic movie theater that has graced historic East Main Street in Buena Vista for the past 70 years,” said HPC Chair John O’Brien.
Though the Pearl was on the back burner for a while, owner John Groy said he and his family are glad to be moving forward with plans to repair and revive the theater.
“It's a good thing that we can have the designation,” he said. “It should have been done a long time ago.”
First steps will include bringing the structure up to safety codes and repairing the back wall. However, funding remains an obstacle.
“The backlog definitely needs a structural engineer to look at it to evaluate what has to be done,” Groy said. “This kind of is kind of a double edged sword. We have a guy that can instructional engineer can evaluate it, but we also need to get funding to pay for it.”
Local landmarking enables an historic property owner to apply to History Colorado’s State Historical Fund for grants and tax credits to preserve and restore their historic property. Groy said they plan to implement a few different funding avenues, including a GoFundMe. They are also considering a special night at the Comanche Drive-In. They plan to start with informational campaigns to bring the community up to speed on the project.
“I'm thankful to the HPC,” he said. “They’re super people. They're very interested and very dedicated to the heritage side of our talent, and I admire them all. We’re very thankful to each and every one of them.”
The Pearl’s local landmark designation will go to the Trustees on August 22, 2023.
