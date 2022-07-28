With the halfway point of 2022 behind us, it is time to take a longer than month-to-month look at the market: How does 2022 year-to-date measure up compared to last year?

In a nutshell, it appears we are seeing the predicted effect on the market of higher interest rates, namely more homes coming on the market, perhaps driven by sellers looking to cash out in case there is a broader cooling, coupled with a decline in the number of pending and closed listings.

