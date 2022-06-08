The Colorado Association of Realtors released its report for April, and Chaffee County is up in all categories, with the average sales price of single-family homes for the month at $959,588, up 35.2 percent from April 2021’s $709,943.
The year-to-date 2022 average sales price is $764,050, up 18.5 percent from last year’s $644,915.
April had 65 new listings of homes for sale, with 37 listings sold.
“I think the market has a little pause going on right now,” said Karin Adams with United Country Heart of the Rockies Real Estate. “It’s so hard right now to get inventory. Everything is extremely inflated. It just feels flat right now, which is good.”
The Colorado Association of Realtors reported that for townhouses and condos, $534,852 was the April 2022 average, up 31.8 percent from April 2021’s average price of $405,777.
The year-to-date average price of townhouses and condos for 2022 is $516,714, up 38.6 percent from 2021’s $372,817.
“It’s anybody’s call if we have a correction soon or not,” Adams said. “Typically, our area is the last to go down, after Denver and the Front Range, but we take longer to come back.
“Who knows what’s around the corner, but we do need a correction; we just don’t know when it might be,” Adams said.
The Realtors of Central Colorado reported the median closed price for a home in Chaffee County in March 2022 as $628,000, a 31 percent increase from March 2021.
