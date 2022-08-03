The 2022 Housing Needs Assessment, recently adopted by the Chaffee Housing Authority, projects that 1,105 new homes are needed over the next 5 years to stabilize the Chaffee County workforce and keep up with future housing demands.
Of the 1,105 housing units required, 435 units are needed to catch up with latent demand, and 670 units are needed through 2027 to address job growth and retirements, a press release stated.
The 2022 assessment offers new data on the state of Chaffee County’s rental and ownership home markets, projected job growth and housing production goals for each jurisdiction in the county.
The production goals offer targets for new construction price points, home size and whether the need should address ownership or renter demand.
The average home price in Chaffee County increased 41% between 2020 and 2022; average rents have increased about 43% since 2016.
Presently, home ownership is out of reach for 91% of county households. During the study period (June-July 2022), the least expensive home was listed for $509,000, which requires a household income of about $157,000 (or 238 percent of the area median income) to afford.
Almost one in four (23%) of the homes in Chaffee County are unoccupied, meaning they are used for seasonal, recreational or occasional use; they are not occupied by full-time residents.
Nearly half of Chaffee County renters are cost burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their household income on housing expenses. Renters earning less than $40,000 have few to no publicly listed rental options, in an environment where 79% of landlords surveyed fill their vacancies by word of mouth.
Chaffee Housing Authority states that current housing production is focused almost exclusively on the owner market, with 78% of the total homes being developed for purchase, while the local economy and workforce have a critical need for rentals.
According to the assessment, nearly 60% of housing being constructed should be for the rental market.
The study found that nearly one-third (32%) of total households in Chaffee County consist of a single person living alone.
Future building in Chaffee County should produce more homes with a smaller footprint as a result. While the average household size in Chaffee County is 2.2 people, 71% of homes sold between 2020 and 2022 are three and four bedrooms.
The assessment states the private market will continue to build products that are affordable to buyers earning 160% of area median income or higher ($92,160 for a single person). Financial assistance and subsidies are needed to cover the gap between what it costs to build and what locals can afford.
Chaffee Housing Authority states that its strategic plan addresses the need for financial assistance by proposing to allocate roughly 70% of future revenues to public-private partnerships that construct workforce and senior housing that is accessible for people earning between $46,080 and $92,160; lower incomes will be subsidized through state and federal resources.
