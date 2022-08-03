Chaffee County Logo

The 2022 Housing Needs Assessment, recently adopted by the Chaffee Housing Authority, projects that 1,105 new homes are needed over the next 5 years to stabilize the Chaffee County workforce and keep up with future housing demands.

Of the 1,105 housing units required, 435 units are needed to catch up with latent demand, and 670 units are needed through 2027 to address job growth and retirements, a press release stated.

