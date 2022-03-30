A fire started inside a residence off CR 363 Friday, March 25. The fire started because of a water boiler malfunction that sparked and began to burn inside the walls of the house.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District received a call from the resident at 12:30 about smoke coming from the house, chief Richard Bertram said.
The report said that arriving on site within 7 minutes, first responders found the fire was contained to the back of the garage where the boiler was and inside the walls surrounding the boiler.
The fire had not yet become critical when CCFPD arrived and was only smoldering within the walls.
After quickly spraying it out and cutting away the smoldering pieces, Chaffee Fire contained the fire at 1:40 p.m., and spent time afterward checking any other possible hotspots in the house.
The only damages caused by the fire were to the boiler and to the surrounding walls, the rest of the house was able to be saved. No injuries were reported.
