Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports four current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and a total of seven hospitalizations due to the virus in the last 14 days.
Of the seven, three were vaccinated and four unvaccinated.
HRRMC Emergency Department has seen 22 COVID-19 related visits in the same two-week period, with one transfer made to another hospital.
Even so, the case incidence level for December has been considerably lower than the pandemic high of 434 cases reached in November.
The county has seen 80 cases from Dec. 1 to 16.
Of those, 21 cases have been reported in the past seven days and 58 in the past two weeks.
As of Sunday the county’s positivity rate had plummeted to 2.4 percent.
As of Thursday the pandemic total for the county was 2,376 cases, 28 of which resulted in death.
Across the state, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports a pandemic total of 861,940 cases of COVID-19.
Of those 10,048 died.
Colorado currently has a seven-day moving average of 1,515 cases with a positivity rate of 6.30 percent.
The Delta variant continues to dominate the case load of the virus.
Only two cases of the Omicron variant have been listed by the state health department, one in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder County.
Chaffee County currently has a vaccination rate of 72.4 percent for those age 5 and older.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters and monoclonal antibody treatment, visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the red COVID-19 icon.
Bus schedule
The mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus provides opportunities to receive vaccinations for those 5 and older and boosters for those 16 and older. The booster was recently authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Flu shots are also available.
Salida
Saturday and Sunday – 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Dec. 24 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Buena Vista
Today – Until 5 p.m. at the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets.
Dec. 23 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the parking lot at Railroad and Main streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.