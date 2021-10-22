Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko told the Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday, Oct. 19 that the biggest focus at the hospital currently is employee retention and recruitment.
Morasko said he didn’t think in his more than eight years at HRRMC there had been a more difficult time to recruit than right now.
“It’s unbelievable the lack of staff that are available out there to be recruited to our community,” Morasko said, adding that when they do have someone who wants to come to the community, finding housing for them is extremely difficult.
Julio Nuñez, HRRMC director of human services, said the hospital is not the only facility in the Salida and Chaffee County area to struggle with staffing.
Board President Debbie Farrell noted the shortage is not local but nationwide.
Morasko also updated the board on the status of the vaccination mandate at the hospital.
He said the hospital is awaiting vaccination guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on which to base the hospital policy.
Right now HRRMC is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Farrell mentioned the state is holding off on its own policy for medical facilities until the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines are released as well, because they would supersede state regulations.
The hospital board also heard a presentation on data analytics for the HRRMC website from Allison Gergley, public relations and marketing director.
A financial report from Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, showed the hospital is running $14,189,871 over budget in gross patient revenues.
“We are doing very well,” Fagerberg said.
Board member Tom Eve, speaking on the facilities and strategic planning committee, told the board several ongoing projects are somewhat delayed due to supply chain difficulties.
