Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center recently announced the addition of new providers of gastroenterology services.
HRRMC has partnered with Colorado Springs-based Associates in Gastroenterology (AG) to offer gastroenterology services locally, according to a press release.
Fellowship-trained gastroenterologists Michael Burkholz, D.O.; Matthew Drew, M.D.; Austin Garza, M.D., and Bryan Kavanaugh, M.D., will see and evaluate patients in the gastroenterology suite, located in the Specialty Clinic at HRRMC’s main campus.
Burkholz completed a fellowship at Medical City Fort Worth-John Peter Smith Hospital. His special interests include reflux disease, constipation and cirrhosis, among others. He is fluent in Spanish.
Drew completed a fellowship at Cooper University Medical Center, New Jersey. He has a special interest in the role of diet and lifestyle in gastrointestinal illness.
After completing a fellowship at University of South Florida/H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Garza received his board certification in gastroenterology and hepatology. He has clinical interests in esophageal disease, swallowing disorders and GI malignancies.
Kavanaugh completed a fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. His clinical interests include management of inflammatory bowel diseases, celiac disease and irritable bowel syndrome.
AG’s physicians join HRRMC nurse practitioner Leslie Monagle, as well as HRRMC’s general surgeons, in offering a variety of gastroenterology services. Monagle has 17 years of experience working as a family nurse practitioner in gastroenterology.
“As demand for gastroenterology services in our area continues to grow, HRRMC is committed to localizing specialty services for the convenience of our patients who would otherwise need to travel to Colorado Springs and the greater Front Range for appropriate healthcare services,” said HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko.
To make an appointment with a gastroenterology provider at HRRMC, call 719-530-2000.
