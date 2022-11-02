The town of Buena Vista will soon be the owner of the property at 705 and 713 E. Main St.
The property, currently owned by Salida Hospital District, has been used to house the Buena Vista Police Department since 2013 and was part of a 20-year lease-purchase agreement between the two entities.
The building on the property was formerly the home of the Buena Vista Clinic before it was relocated to the current Buena Vista Health Center on CR 317.
The Salida Hospital District board of directors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to create a resolution to transfer ownership to Buena Vista via a quit claim deed in light of the town’s recent decision to exercise its right to buy the property.
The board also received an update on Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation plans to build hospitality and employee housing on the HRRMC campus.
HRRMC Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley gave a presentation on current thinking about the needs of patients and family members who may need temporary housing during treatment, as well as possible employee housing options.
Burkley said by the end of the year she anticipates having $100,000 in donated funds to work with in developing those plans.
While the plans are still in the beginning stages, Burkley said the hope is to be able to break ground on the hospitality and employee housing sometime in 2023.
Leslie Fagerberg, HRRMC vice-president of fiscal services, told the board net patient revenues for September were $9,311,433 compared to the budget of $9,748,448.
Year-to-date net patient revenues were $86,579,670 compared to the budgeted $84,179,840.
