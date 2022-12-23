Salida Hospital District may have been out of compliance with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights since 2001, and property taxpayers within the district can expect to receive refunds.
A press release from Jeff Post, chairman of the Salida Hospital District board, stated the discrepancy was brought to the attention of Lesley Fagerberg, the district’s chief financial officer, in November.
Fagerberg said she became aware that the district may have been setting its mill levy for operating purposes in a manner that did not comply with TABOR.
She then began an internal investigation.
At the time of the district’s formation in 1963, a hospital district was authorized under state law to impose a maximum of 2 mills for operating purposes.
In 1987, state law changed to remove that 2-mill cap but required voter approval to impose a levy that exceeded that cap.
There is no evidence that the district held such an election, but it continued imposing an operating levy that did not exceed 2 mills.
In 1992, Colorado voters approved TABOR, which, among other things, set revenue and spending limits and required voter approval for any tax increase.
The mill levy the district imposed in 1992 for collection in 1993 should have been the district’s new mill levy limit, but the district continued its past practice of imposing a mill levy for operating purposes that did not exceed 2 mills.
Under a different state law, a district’s property tax revenue cannot increase by more than 5.5 percent from the prior year.
With that limit in mind, which was in place prior to TABOR, the district adjusted the mill levy up and down, but never exceeded 2 mills, to maximize property tax revenue.
Under TABOR, property tax mill levies, once decreased, cannot be increased again without voter approval.
Post said there is no evidence the district obtained this voter approval.
Over the last several weeks, Fagerberg has been investigating the issue to determine what occurred, Post said.
As a result of that investigation, it was determined that the district has been collecting property taxes that were in excess of the amount allowed by TABOR, with the lowest property tax levy occurring in 2001 at 1.241 mills, which garnered $320,220 for the hospital district.
Any increases in mill levy rates after that year were not in compliance with TABOR.
Under TABOR, tax revenues collected above what is authorized are required to be returned to property taxpayers, but the liability is limited to the prior four years.
As this was just discovered, Post said, the district is working internally and with its auditor to determine the exact amount of the overcollection.
As soon as that amount is known it will be communicated to the public.
Post said, “TABOR is complex, multifaceted and difficult to interpret.”
The board was notified of the issue and what had been discovered at that time in executive session following its regular meeting Tuesday.
Information on the possible miscalculation was presented to the board along with possible outcomes and options.
The board has approved the mill levy for collection in 2023 at the rate imposed in 2001, which is the rate that complies with TABOR.
The district will investigate the issue further and complete a factual and legal review.
Upon determination of the extent of the issue, the board and the district will communicate the information to the public, Post said.
“The district does not have all the answers today. The district and its consultants are reviewing potential liabilities and options to address what has occurred,” Post said.
He said the board wanted to assure district residents and taxpayers of the district’s desire for transparency and to communicate information fully and factually.
The district is currently compiling and collecting information, consulting with legal counsel on options and looking at the constraints under TABOR.
Any property taxpayer who owns property within the district as of Jan. 1, 2023, will be issued a refund based on amounts determined to be owing under TABOR, Post said.
