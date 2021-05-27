The Salida Hospital District Board of Directors heard a presentation May 18 on a new program designed to assist those with lingering effects from COVID-19.
The Post COVID Rehab Clinic is a multidisciplinary program geared to “provide a pathway of relief for community members suffering from lingering COVID symptoms and restore quality of life.”
Some lingering symptoms that have been documented following COVID-19 include fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, depression, shortness of breath, muscle and joint pain, brain fog, headache, difficulty walking around the home and difficulty participating in meaningful activities.
Such patients have been called “long haulers” where the symptoms appear to persist beyond the initial illness.
The program begins with assessments of the patient’s symptoms and goals, both physical and behavioral, and that information is relayed back to the person’s primary care provider. From there a plan is developed to address the patient’s needs as far as occupational, physical or other therapy, and could include diet and exercise in addition to care by the primary care physician.
Debbie Farrell, board chairman, said, “I think it’s a great program to offer, and hopefully it will help a lot of people in the valley.”
In reports, Fiscal Services Vice President Lesley Fagerberg said the hospital is currently above expected performance and is in compliance with the terms of long-term notes.
An amendment was made to the hospital’s capitalization policy increasing the purchase amount that calls for board approval.
For purchase decisions between $5,000 and $10,000 senior management may now make a decision without bringing the matter to the board.
Board approval will still be needed for purchases of more than $10,000.
In committee reports, Jeff Post said some projects at Buena Vista Health Center, such as expansion of the waiting room and remodel of the basement, have been put on hold due to financial constraints.
It was also discovered the facility’s parking lot must be raised to accommodate Americans with Disabilities Act access to all entrances and exits.
Jean Moltz-Weber gave a Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation update and told the board a decision on the annual Jewel Ball fundraiser would be made in June.
Current board officers and committee appointments as well as HRRMC Foundation members were carried over for another year.
