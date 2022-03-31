The Salida Hospital District was given a clean bill of health for its 2021 audit.
The district’s board of directors heard a presentation on the 2021 audit from Tammy Rivera and Grant Smith of BKD, LLP, a Denver accounting firm, at its Tuesday meeting.
While Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center still struggled with coming back from the effects of COVID-19 on finances, Rivers termed the audit successful and credited Lesley Fagerberg, HRRMC vice president of fiscal services, and her team.
In the current financial report Fagerberg said she thought the hospital would be looking at a tight year compared to budgeted projections.
In the February report Fagerberg said the increase in net revenue for the hospital was $760,072, which is about $1 million short of budget.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said even though the hospital is “a little behind budget,” he thought this year was more aggressively budgeted than last year.
“I think our hospital, even though we’re a little under budget, is doing well compared to other rural hospitals,” Morasko said.
Morasko reported to the board on the success of the training program for certified medical assistants.
The program graduated six CMAs a few months ago and will graduate six more this week. Four people are signed up already for the next program.
Other areas of staffing are also looking at training programs to help fill open positions at the hospital.
“Obviously we’re not where we want to be for staffing, but we’re better than probably 99 percent of the hospitals in Colorado with staffing, but we still have a ways to go,” Morasko said.
