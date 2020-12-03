Salida Hospital District board of directors Tuesday meeting focused on the 2021 budget.
Vice-president of fiscal services, Lesley Fagerberg presented the budget’s key elements.
Fagerberg said the hospital is looking at a staff increase of 56 positions, or 51 full time equivalents (FTEs) in the coming year.
Those new positions will be split between patient care and support staff.
This year’s response to the pandemic affected the hospital’s revenue due to the suspension of many services in the spring, including outpatient services and non-emergent surgeries.
As a result, 2020’s excess of revenue over expense is estimated to come in at $597,031. Fagerberg said the projection for next year is about $4.5 million, which does not include the significant impacts encountered this year. “Some things could still derail us,” Fagerberg said.
The projected increase in net position for the hospital district is approximately $800,000 which includes a calculation of what the district would be able to retain of the CARES act funds it has received to counter the financial effects of the pandemic.
About $6.9 million was budgeted in 2020 for building and facilities development.
Much of that expenditure was projected for the Buena Vista Health Center expansion, finishing interior work on the outpatient pavilion, the lab expansion and landscaping projects which will lapse into the new year Fagerberg said. Other projects planned for 2021 may be grant dependent.
Net change in cash is projected at a $12.7 million deficit due to the need to pay back Medicare Advanced payments received this year. Those funds have not had to be tapped into this year, however.
The hospital district has until April to pay back the primary component of $8.7 million. The remainder is what the hospital may have to pay back to the CARES act.
Fagerberg said the hospital was able to pay down its 2006 refunding note which will lower its overall debt to $27,390,000 for 2021, down from the 2020 total of $28,825,000.
Volume is projected to increase by 15.9 percent in key growth areas in 2021 with an associated 11.5 percent increase in patient care staff hours.
Areas that are expected to show growth in 2021 include swing bed admissions, physicians clinics, surgery and gastrointestinal, MRI, physical and occupational therapy and laboratory.
Charges are expected to increase by 4.3 percent of average, of which the hospital expected to collect only about 1.3 percent to partially offset expenses.
Salida Hospital District property tax valuations in Chaffee, Saguache and Fremont counties are expected to increase by 2.8 percent over 2020 to a total of $539,886,440.
Property tax revenues for next year are projected at $1,006,348, just over 1 percent of the hospital’s net operating income.
The mill levy is expected to be 1.864 which is 4.5 percent or .08 mills higher than 2020.
Risk factors that could impact the hospital’s finances in 2020 include those related to COVID-19, including staff shortages, a month-long suspension of elective surgeries and a month-long suspension of elective outpatient imaging and rehabilitation.
Other factors which may play into the hospital’s budget involve the implications of the recently passed Healthy Families and Workforce Act, which Fagerberg estimated could increase benefits expense by up to $1.2 million.
Following Fagerberg’s presentation, the board approved resolutions to adopt the budget, appropriate sums of money and set the mill levy.
The board then heard management and committee reports.
Tom Eve of the facilities and strategic planning committee reported the new facility for Rocky Mountain Eye Center on the HRRMC campus is scheduled to be completed in January.
The board then adjourned to executive session to discuss quality and performance improvement, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, vendor agreements and provider agreements.
