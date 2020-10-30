As of now, Buena Vista High School is planning on beginning Season B of its sports seasons on Jan. 4, said athletic director Troy Baker.
Statewide, the number of games played in each sport will be roughly 30% less than in a normal season, Baker said.
“Statewide, the seasons are shortened from traditional seasons so that all three sport seasons can be played in the winter/spring,” he said. “The kids will be very busy though!”
BVHS is among a minority of schools across the state who have opted to play football during the spring.
The start and end dates for winter/spring sports for both Buena Vista High School and Middle School are as follows. End dates include the state championship games.
HS Basketball Jan 4 – March 6
HS Wrestling Jan 4 – March 6
MS Boys Basketball Jan 4 – Feb 1
MS Wrestling Feb 1 – Feb 24
MS Girls Basketball Feb 1 – Feb 24
HS Volleyball March 1 – May 1
HS Football March 1 – May 8
MS Volleyball March 1 – March 29
MS Football March 8 – April 14
HS Baseball April 26 – June 26
HS Track April 26 – To be determined
HS Girls Soccer April 26 – To be determined
MS Track April 19 – May 21
MS Baseball April 19 – May 21
