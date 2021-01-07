The Historic Preservation Commission will review a demolition permit application by Cheryl Richmond on behalf of Sharon Young of Mount Princeton Investments, LLC, for the Depot property at 305 East Chestnut St. at its 3 p.m., Zoom meeting Jan. 7.
Per town municipal code, a building more than 50-years-old cannot be altered, demolished or relocated without demolition permit.
If the town planning department determines that the structure is eligible for historic designation or if the proposed work will impact the historic importance or character-defining features of the structure, the application will be forwarded for review to the HPC.
Parts of the white and green painted structure date back to the 1880s, when it was first built as a livery stable.
The demolition permit requests permission to demolish the three remaining structures on the property to make way for a new commercial development whose site plan has not yet been submitted to the planning department, town planner Mark Doering said.
A survey from 2012 determined that the three buildings, called the German property after Edde German, the property owner at the time of the survey, would possibly be eligible for state historical designation, but would be ineligible for national designation, Doering said.
The survey, the Colorado Cultural Resource Survey Architectural Inventory Form, states “the former commercial building displays a high level of high historic physical integrity. Its location and setting opposite the railroad tracks and close to Main Street has not changed. The original design appears to be reflected in the false front section and its storefront.”
HPC member Suzy Kelly said the group hopes to convince the developer to save the false-front facade of the building, the oldest part of the structure, which faces Railroad Street.
“Few false front buildings remain in Buena Vista,” the 2012 survey said.
Young is also the developer of the Mark’s Block lot of the corner of East Main and Railroad streets, which has been under construction for the past year.
