Buena Vista’s board of trustees approved Architectural Design Guidelines for Historic East Main Street Jan. 26.
The Architectural Design Guidelines were developed over the last 2 years by the town’s Historic Preservation Commission with the help of History Colorado and the public’s input, according to a HPC press release.
The guidelines are based on the United States Secretary of Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and best practices of numerous, similar, historic Colorado towns.
The intent of the Architectural Design Guidelines is to preserve Buena Vista’s historic downtown for our citizens and future generations, the release stated.
The guidelines, if followed for locally landmarked historic properties, can make available state tax credits of up to 35% for the preservation and restoration of the properties on Historic East Main Street. Buena Vista’s Historic Downtown buildings tell the story of the people who worked to form our town, telling of the mining, agriculture, and railroad eras.
If you are interested in preserving or restoring your historic property and taking advantage of the available state tax credits, the Historic Preservation Commission meets at 3 p.m., every first Thursday of the month and is open to the public.
Information on the guidelines, meeting agendas, meeting minutes and the Historic Preservation Commission is available on Buena Vista’s town website.
The guidelines also offer future developers of new construction in the Main Street area a resource on how to design contemporary architecture in a way that blends in with the eclectic character of the street, which has buildings built in the late 19th, early- to mid- 20th and 21st centuries.
