Hill Ranch, a swath of now subdivided land near Nathrop, is almost halfway revegetated. The large-scale project started in 2018 and aims to restore the area’s native grass in order to establish a natural environment, prevent dust blowing and control weed growth.
Resource Based International was hired by Pueblo West in 2018 to complete the project after several years of revegetation attempts. Paul Flack, the range land consultant for the Hill Ranch Project, has more than 30 years of experience working on Arkansas River water rights projects, including the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area state park.
“Livestock and revegetation don’t always match up, so we’re working with landowners that have livestock to work through the issue so that we can maintain the revegetation so that they can maintain the livestock on the property,” Flack said. “We modeled the revegetation based on the landowner and what the needs are. That’s one of the processes that we have in the project, to educate people about what revegetation means.
“The soils here are pretty sandy. As a result, it takes a lot of water to get the grass growing, and then it dries out extremely fast,” he explained. “Two weeks ago when Greg and I were here, this was all nice and lush and green. But it doesn’t stay that way because the grasses go dormant. They’re designed to do that, and when they go dormant, they still serve the purpose of holding the soil and preventing weeds, but people think it’s going to look like a golf course and it doesn’t.”
“When we say revegetation, that conjures different images for different people,” said Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt. “We’re trying to get back to native vegetation, high plains grassland.”
Hill Ranch foreman Matthew Coen said they are using a mix of six native grasses. He said they can tell when they’ve done a good job when the elk don’t want to leave a recently revegetated area.
“We want a warm and cool season balance,” he said. “All the ones we see growing out here naturally are the ones we chose. … If you see a piece of range, it’s going to be almost equal amounts of grass and what we call forbs. (They’re) not technically a grass but it’s still native, so we just can’t use any of those species. That would be a more natural state, but using the grasses is good because those are the most palatable and best use for a lot of the ungulates.”
In 1986, the water rights associated with the Hill Ranch property were sold to a water broker and leased back before eventually being transferred to Pueblo West Metropolitan District as part of their municipal water portfolio.
“They continued to irrigate until the early 2000s,” Felt said. “In order to be able to take that water through water court and change it from irrigation water up here to municipal water down there, that process involves drying up the area that was irrigated and proving how much land was actually being irrigated. That helps you quantify how much water you get out of the deal. … Then you have to revegetate it.”
The revegetation remediation was the result of a water court decision in 2006 that allow the water rights to be converted from agricultural use to municipal use. However, water will not be transferred to Pueblo West until the revegetation is approved by the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners.
“Pueblo West is using some of the water, but whatever these guys need comes first,” Felt said. “For Chaffee County, we have the burden of dealing with what remains. There are real issues with dust control and just trying to have as healthy and sustainable of an environment as we can. We, too, are interested in getting this off our to-do list.”
Felt has been coordinating with RBI, serving as the county’s primary liaison for the project. Pueblo West has been trying to revegetate the area since the 2000s, and in 2017 Felt suggested they talk to Flack.
“Pueblo West made a significant investment early on … on nothing,” Felt said. “For the last 6 years or so, Paul, Matthew (Coen) and their team have been systematically working through this. They’ve got the knowledge to know what kind of seed mix is going to work best at this altitude.”
Another challenge of the project is what Coen and Flack affectionately refer to as “hangnails,” small pieces of properties that emerge after they go through widespread irrigation.
After the water sale, the 1,400-acre swath of land remained with the Hill family, who subsequently subdivided it for residential sale.
There are currently about 30 property owners within the revegetation area who are part of the project. New homes bring with them water rights conversations, power lines and excavation.
“They started selling off 40-, 80-acre parcels to people before the revegetation had even started,” Felt said, pointing to different homes that have cropped up. “It’s gotten harder and harder to get this work done because, originally, there was just the Hill family, one landowner. Now you’ve got 30 landowners we’re trying to work with.”
“Landowners buy the property knowing about the revegetation, but they have no idea what it means,” Flack said. “We got to do real education when people come in.”
“I think one of the most important things I do is just knock on people’s doors, especially if they just got here, to make sure they have my card and know who I am and what we’re doing,” Coen said. “I have had landowners who just bought (a house in the area) yet had no idea what I was talking about. The realtors are supposed to disclose, they need to sign the covenants. A lot of them do and I don’t think they even realize what they’re signing or what they’re getting into.”
“What we found when we had that first public meeting in 2018 was even in the real estate community, most of them didn’t even understand the encumbrances that came with the land,” Felt said. “So, (Coen and Flack) have done a great job, one person at a time, just working through it.”
Coen likened it to buying a property and then learning there is an HOA that controls it, by law, for the next 3 years. Working with homeowners prevents confusion and ditch problems, but they occasionally still run into issues. A few years ago, a landowner dug into their ditch, later flooding their basement when water came down the ditch.
“That’s why we knock on doors, give people my card constantly,” he said. “I’m the guy if anything looks weird or anything goes wrong. Those people never even walked up the hill and knew it was there. … Every irrigator has those little trials and tribulations of working with the new folks that are moving in and developing around the agricultural stuff.”
Flack and Coen said that around 45% of the decreed area has been reseeded and is in various stages of establishing and re-establishing native grasses.
“We’re now at the stage of this project where we can show everybody the full gamut from start to finish. We wanted to let people know at this point in time what it is we’re doing,” Flack said. “You come down 285 on that hill, you see our sprinklers you see our work area, it creates questions and curiosity. So we felt that that would be a good thing to do in the summer, when things are active, and you can see what the process is.”
This year, they’re working on around 150 acres for revegetation. One aspect of the project is dealing with the layer of peat on the acreage, which Flack said is not very amenable to revegetation.
“They used to irrigate this ranch year-round,” Felt said, “so it’s a man-made peat layer from excess irrigation, really.”
Water rights for the project come off Chalk Creek, flowing down toward Hill Ranch to a central pond. Pond water is then pumped through their eight massive sprinklers that reach 450 feet, which soak the top inch-and-a-half of the ground.
“That’s all we want. We don’t want whole wet (irrigation), and that’s what you get when you use these pipes,” Flack said, gesturing to the large gated irrigation pipes. “We use these pipes at night so we can irrigate at night, but the bulk of our irrigation is what you see (driving past).”
When tackling the area, they scraped the peat off and seeded the acres with a mixture of grass seeds. They then set up their sprinklers to irrigate every other day, from 5:30 a.m. until around 8 p.m.
“Every 48 hours, it’s getting water. We can’t let that top inch dry out,” Flack said.
The first-year fields look green as the grasses begin to grow after seeding, with sprouts of western wheat and a few weeds, like kochia.
“We battle this but because it’s a first-year field, we can’t use herbicide. The herbicide will nail the seedlings,” Flack explained. “We’ll mow this when these get big enough. When they get big enough we’ll whack it. It doesn’t hurt the grass.”
Right now, Coen said, they have all eight sprinklers in the field. Though they just lost an ‘87 water right, they’re working on their ditch as they work with a little less water than usual.
“Our efficiency got a lot better,” he said. “It’s a dance.”
The sprinklers, which are made in Italy, also help reach areas not serviced by the nighttime gated irrigation system.
“If there’s any one- or two-inch rise in the land, the gated pipe can’t get it,” Coen said. “The sprinklers get everything. That’s one of the bigger changes. The ranch was being managed previously with just gated pipes, and you see spots where you get success.”
The sprinklers will also reel in and out to reach all areas of a field before being pulled by a tractor to relocate it. The hoses have 1400 ft. of reach.
“The key for this revegetation project is the irrigation,” Flack said.
“Even when the pond overflows, excess water goes through gated pipes, so “none of it is wasted, whatsoever,” Coen explained. They also have multiple water rights in the same ditch system.
“We just lost 6 CFS, so that’s staying in the creek,” he said. “We have two really good water rights that are about 6 CFS, but that’s only enough to run two or three reels at a time.”
Once August hits, they’ll rotate their irrigation more and “get on our hands and knees and pray for a good monsoon season.”
The scheduled completion date is 2028, depending on weather conditions and other factors.
“We’re going to be signing off fields, but there are fields we haven’t even started yet,” Flack said. “The curiosity is starting to materialize because we’re now far enough into the project that you can start to see the results.”
Once the project is finished, Flack said, Mother Nature will take over and “do her thing to suppress weeds and control dust.” They’ll also give landowners management plans when they finish “In order to keep this going and not have it revert back to what we started with.”
“It will look beautiful in a good year, and it will look like it’s dead in a bad year,” Coen said. “That’s what native grasses do. They sit there, they wait for moisture. They’re still alive, even though it almost looks like they’re dead. Whether it rains or not, I look like a hero or a zero.”
Though Felt had hoped that they’d be able to complete the project in his 8 years as commissioner, it doesn’t seem realistic. Instead, he said, they’ll get it to a place where the future commissioners will have a clear path to completion.
“Future commissioners of Chaffee County will … know what boxes they need to check and know what completion looks like so we can ultimately be done with this,” he said. “We’ll get all the results we want and not have to worry about it anymore. Pueblo West can have their water and we can all move forward.”
