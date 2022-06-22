Chaffee County Landfill closed down for the day due to intense winds Monday morning, June 13, due to sustained wind speeds of over 40 miles an hours.
The landfill reopened the next day after wind speeds had died down. In the event of wind speeds equal to or exceeding 55 miles an hour, customers will be detained at the entrance gate by staff until the wind subsides enough to resume regular business.
According to Shannon Wilcox, landfill manager, this is not a rare occurrence recently as the landfill has closed down multiple times within the last 3 months due to high wind speeds.
Even with the landfill closed to the public, the workers on site did not leave.
“A day of 40 mile per hour winds costs a week to clean,” Wilcox said. “We’re needed to spray down the site to prevent that week of clean up.”
The second reason the site did not fully close is because the winds did not reach speeds dangerous enough to justify shutting down.
For more information on the landfills protocals visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Landfill
