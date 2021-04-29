Chaffee County Public Health issued a public health order April 23 that director Andrea Carlstrom said would be amended in the future to respond to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CCPH made its first delivery on that promise with an amendment to the public health order capping the attendance of outdoor events at 2,000, not including event staff.
While the initial public health order passed after the state diminished the regulatory powers of its COVID dial system determined an outdoor venue’s capacity based on keeping a 3-foot radius of distance between all patrons, the new order allows up to 2,000 attendees regardless of the size of the venue.
This rule only applies to events taking place outdoors.
“Event planners and venue operators can decide for themselves what is manageable or not,” said CCPH director Andrea Carlstrom.
Carlstrom predicts that this rule will remain in place through the summer.
“We wanted to give event planners a threshold to plan off of so that they could determine whether it is worth holding the event this year or not.”
Popular summer events like CKS PaddleFest, Campout for the Cause and the Rapids and Grass beer festival have already postponed their in-person events until next year, while the Collegiate Peaks Stampede hopes to host its centennial rodeo this June.
