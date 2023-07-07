High Country Bank was the Boys & Girls Club’s lead sponsor this year and donated $6,000 for both the Salida and Buena Vista clubs. From left, front, Llewyn Goehl, 9, Kayden Bauman, 9, middle Marley Perez, 6, Jackson Shaw, 8; back Brian Beaulieu, Niki Stotter and Scott Erchul.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.