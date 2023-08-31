Guests filled the Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion for the second annual Haven for Hope Fundraiser Gala on Aug. 24, held by Bringing our Valley HOPE.
This local non-profit chapter of the A21 Campaign was founded by Beth Ritchie in 2014 as part of her effort to fight against human trafficking. With the help of volunteers, she provides education to the public on human trafficking through school programs and community awareness events.
“But in 2021, I realized there’s a problem,” Ritchie said during the gala. “There’re more and more women being recovered from trafficking. You wouldn’t think that would be a problem except there’s nowhere for them to go. Some can’t get recovered, and they get trafficked again because there’s no safe place to live because they’re homeless. They have no job because they know no other work. So, they get trafficked again. I knew I had to do something. That’s when we decided to work toward Haven for Hope.”
Haven for Hope, she explained, will be a safe home for trafficking survivors to begin their journeys to heal as they try to transition into normal lives in society. Ritchie thanked everyone for their support and assured them that Haven for Hope would become a reality in the near future.
Featured speaker Jeff Long told the crowd of how he and his family got involved in creating similar safe spaces for trafficking survivors in the Philippines since 1991. His story included a moment in 2003 when he and his family were eating at a McDonalds. After feeding some hungry children outside, his then-12-year-old daughter Janel asked him why they couldn’t do more to help the kids there.
Her words, he explained, set in motion the inspiration to not only provide safe homes for kids in Manilla, Philippines but also other services such as classrooms and a birthing center. His daughters continue providing healing and empowerment to trafficked Filipina girls through their non-profit organization Consider the Lily.
“Things are going to snowball,” he said to the crowd, encouraging their support for Haven for Hope. “People are going to get behind this, a house is going to be built. People are going to need a place to stay, and they’re going to need a lot of help.”
A now-older Janel was also present at the gala to read testimonies from human trafficking survivors in aftercare homes in the Philippines, describing Filipina girls finding their paths to recovery in these homes after being trafficked.
When they weren’t dining and conversing, attendees browsed the 88 silent auction items. These, as well as the seven live auction items, were all donated by individuals and businesses in the Upper Arkansas River valley.
Afterward, John and LaRae Raine Garrelson performed their original composition “Captive Birds.”
Ritchie later dubbed the evening a “huge success.” Including a matching grant of $5,000 from Greg Kettering of Buena Vista Veterinary Clinic, the fundraiser received a total of $21,911.66.
“We had a wonderful evening,” Ritchie said. “It was a beautiful venue at Mt. Princeton, a beautiful night and so many generous and giving community members who attended. I believe everyone had a great meal, learned a lot about Haven for Hope and enjoyed our speaker Jeff Long who told us about his family’s organization ‘Consider the Lily.’”
More on Bringing our Valley HOPE and Haven for Hope can be found at www.bvhope.org. Information on Consider the Lily can be found at www.considerthelily.org.
