Monica Haskell took the helm of Chaffee County’s Department of Human Services earlier this month. The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, convened as the county Board of Human Services, appointed Haskell as the DHS director following a months-long search to fill the role.

“I look forward to serving the diverse Chaffee County residents as the director for our Department of Human Services and am eager to strengthen the many community partnerships I have helped build over the past decade within Chaffee County’s family and children’s services areas,” shared Haskell. “We have exceptional cross-functional teams within DHS, with staff who believe very deeply in our mission to advocate and provide for the health and wellness of Chaffee’s residents, and I am honored to be stepping into the department’s leadership position.”

