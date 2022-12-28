Monica Haskell took the helm of Chaffee County’s Department of Human Services earlier this month. The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, convened as the county Board of Human Services, appointed Haskell as the DHS director following a months-long search to fill the role.
“I look forward to serving the diverse Chaffee County residents as the director for our Department of Human Services and am eager to strengthen the many community partnerships I have helped build over the past decade within Chaffee County’s family and children’s services areas,” shared Haskell. “We have exceptional cross-functional teams within DHS, with staff who believe very deeply in our mission to advocate and provide for the health and wellness of Chaffee’s residents, and I am honored to be stepping into the department’s leadership position.”
Haskell brings almost 25 years of experience in management within the social services realm. She most recently worked as the supervisor of Chaffee County DHS’ Child Welfare, Adult Protection Services and Family and Youth Initiatives, the prevention department for Chaffee County, for the past 11 years.
Previously, Haskell provided direct mental health and substance abuse treatment services and housing services for the homeless population in Aurora, focusing on the needs of high-risk families and adolescents.
She holds a Master’s degree in Counseling from Regis University, is licensed as an Addictions Counselor and is currently completing a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University.
In addition to her work within DHS, Haskell is a member of many local boards and coalitions including the Chaffee Housing Authority, the Chaffee County Health Coalition, the Substance Abuse Regional Coalition, the Early Childhood Council and the Communities That Care coalition. She also served for five years on the governor’s statewide board to end homelessness.
Dave Henson, who served as Chaffee County’s DHS Director from 2015-2022, passed away in Aug. 2022, creating the position vacancy.
“We were grieved to lose Dave as DHS’ Director and do miss him immensely,” said Chaffee County Director of General Administration Robert Christiansen.”Monica will bring important continuity to the Director role, having worked with Dave and the whole Chaffee DHS group for so long, while also offering her fresh energy and strong leadership approach. She will be a great benefit to the next phase of DHS’ strategic management and its service to our community.”
Christiansen served as the interim DHS Director from August-November, 2022 following Henson’s death. Christiansen previously served as the Chaffee County DHS Director from 1993-2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.