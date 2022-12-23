The Hartsel Fire Department recently became the latest victim in a string of break-ins and theft at local local businesses.
Items valued at $100,000 were stolen from the Hartsel Fire Protection District Station Four, sometime between Dec 1 and Dec. 6.
Items stolen included two Halligan tools, three large bolt cutters, one set of life extrication chains, two sets of extricator hosing, four Husqvarna chainsaws, two demo saws, one set of Mad Jack airbags, one Scott 4500 PSI bottle, two ice rescue suits, two swiftwater life vests, two swiftwater helmets, two water throw bags, three medical bags with supplies, one oceanaid bag, one craftsman upright tool box with complete socket sets with miscellaneous tools and tester, one 9000 Honda generator and one Ballard thermal imager.
Extensive security measures have been taken at all HFPD stations as a result of the incident.
“It may take us a while to replace all the equipment due to current supply chain issues,” HFPD Fire Chief Brian Cook said. “We have the equipment on our other rigs, but the station four rigs can get to many locations off State Highway 9, CR 53, and the Badger Creek subdivision faster than from our downtown station.”
“The theft at the fire station is very sad and disappointing,” Cindy McArthur, president of the HFPD board said. “The equipment that was stolen was equipment used to save people’s lives.”
McArthur continued, “It could potentially be the equipment that would save the thief’s life at some point. The monetary cost is great, but the greater tragedy is knowing there are people who have so little concern for others. To steal from a fire department is utterly disgraceful and is stealing from our citizens.”
China Village Restaurant and Mudslingers Coffee Shop in Bailey were forcibly entered and burglarized overnight on Nov. 6, and more recently, Ace Hardware in Pine Junction and TJ’s Lumber in Bailey have also been forcibly entered and robbed.
As was reported in The Flume on Nov. 11, Mudslingers owner Mark Linne expressed his opinion that recent overnight burglaries are likely related to the Park County Sheriff’s Office being short-handed due to budget restraints.
“I think this just underscores the need to fund our Sheriff’s Office,” Linne said. “Even though they are so understaffed, their response time was still reasonable and they were very thorough and professional when they arrived. I am a pretty conservative guy when it comes to new taxes, but I really think our Sheriff’s Office needs and deserves more assistance.”
On Dec. 12, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw spoke at length with The Flume regarding the recent incidents which are all believed to have occurred during the overnight hours.
“Our deputies have all been updated on the facts in each of these cases and understand that apprehending the responsible parties for these crimes is a top priority,” McGraw said.
McGraw stated that overtime pay was being offered for deputies willing to work the overnight shift, and that he was hoping to increase coverage during the times in which the recent burglaries have occurred.
Recent budget shortages have forced the Park County Sheriff’s Office to work short-handed, especially on overnight shifts.
“I think there is a strong possibility that these crimes would not be occurring if we had the necessary staff to offer a 24-hour patrol,” McGraw said.
McGraw says it is possible that the same people are responsible for all of the incidents, but that the break-ins at Mudslingers and China Village looked more like “smash-and-grabs,” while the more recent incidents appear to have been pre-planned.
“We are working with Jefferson County, and there was recently an arrest made there that could potentially be tied to those we’ve seen here,” McGraw said. “So we’re looking into that.”
McGraw said the Hartsel Fire Station incident was especially disturbing.
“The tools stolen at the fire station are used to rescue citizes,” McGraw said. “So that is especially serious. But whoever did it knew what they were getting, and many of the items stolen could be used as tools to carry out these types of crimes.”
McGraw recommends that business owners evaluate security measures such as locks, increased lighting, cameras, etc.
“It’s also a good idea to record serial identification numbers on valuable items and remember to leave the scene undisturbed in the event of a burglary or break-in,” McGraw said.
