After 20 years of fighting fires, including residential, commercial, arson investigations, car crashes and wildfires, Hartsel Fire Protection District chief Chris Tingle has hung up his oxygen tank and mask and retired.
Hartsel community residents were surprised and saddened to learn of his retirement.
“He will be missed,” has rung through the Hartsel streets.
Tingle was not only a 20-year firefighter veteran with increasing levels of leadership, but he also is part of the fabric of Hartsel, just as much as the cafe’s buffalo burgers, hot springs and dusty, bumpy gravel roads. Tingle first began coming to Park County after his parents bought and ran the gas station in Hartsel when he was a sophomore in high school.
Tingle began his firefighter career as a volunteer firefighter in 2002. His first firefight was battling the historic Hayman wildfire. In 2010, he was promoted to the position of lieutenant firefighter. In 2013, Tingle signed on as a full-time HFPD firefighter, filling the position of firefighter/maintenance employee. In this job, he was responsible for fighting fires and maintaining the fire vehicles and buildings.
In 2015, he was named assistant fire chief for the HFPD, and 2 years later he took over as the HFPD fire chief.
Tingle was first exposed to the firefighting world through his grandfather, who served as the Captain of the Bryan Fire Department in Ohio.
Later, Tingle studied fire science management and received an associate’s degree from Pikes Peak Community College. He was in the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society for a 4.0 GPA throughout his entire tenure at PPCC.
He also holds a wildland certificate, which means he is qualified to fight forest fires; and he is certified as a “firefighter one,” which means he can fight structural fires, such as houses. In addition, he is certified for hazardous materials operations. This includes identifying hazardous materials, stopping the contamination and contacting the proper resources to correct, contain and/or remove hazardous materials.
Tingle completed the Emergency Medical Technician course with a 4.0 grade average and also received a commendation letter from the president of the Colorado Mountain College in 2016.
He also passed the EMT certification exam and is a registered EMT in Colorado.
In a rural area such as Park County, firefighters often serve and work closely together with emergency personnel. In fact, many calls that a fire station receives are for medical care, and the firefighters may be the first on the scene.
“Approximately 80 percent of our calls are for medical reasons,” Tingle says.
Throughout the years, Tingle has fought many fires and saved countless lives.
Just a month ago, he responded to an emergency call and saved the life of a 15-year-old who was at the threshold of death due to a drug overdose.
In addition to saving lives and coaching and mentoring HFPD firefighters, Tingle also leaves a huge building legacy.
Rarely does anyone hear of a large building project that is completed under budget and within the projected timeline.
The Hartsel Fire Protection District two-man team did just that. The grand opening was celebrated in 2021.
