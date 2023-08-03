As of July 27, David Schiefelbein passed on The Chaffee County Times editing torch to reporter Hannah Harn.
“It is a really incredible opportunity, and not one I expected when I first started at The Times,” Harn says. “I don’t think it’s very common for somebody who’s 25 years old and has been at a publication for 9 months to have the opportunity to step into a role like that. I’m really excited.”
While she’s familiar with the industry, Harn knows that every job, including this one, can come with unexpected hurdles. Nevertheless, she feels ready and well supported to face whatever comes.
“I’m nervous about some of the challenges that come with the job, but I would say on the whole I’m really excited to have this experience and to be here and to continue serving Buena Vista because that’s what I love about this work in general,” she says. “In a small community, you really have an opportunity to be serving your community, not just showing up to events. I’m excited to continue that.”
Serving as editor of The Times since the spring of 2012, Schiefelbein is ready to move on to new horizons.
“I’d like to thank all the many friends I’ve made over the years here, the great relationships with all the stakeholders and business partners in the valley,” he says. “It’s
been a great place to finish raising our children. Now,
we’re on to the next book.”
Schiefelbein hopes that readers bear in mind that Harn has served the community through The Times even before officially working there when she contributed an apartment story several days in advance. He remarks that Harn “literally hit the ground
running and hasn’t stopped since.”
While things may be different now, he hopes readers will give Harn and the O’Rourke Media Group a chance to work for the community.
“Her enthusiasm and her passion for the job being a community news reporter in a community where people recognize you in line, she’s just excelled at it,” he says. “It
set her far away from other reporters, and I think the readers have noticed that and benefited from it in the last several months. I couldn’t be happier to turn the keys over, so to speak, to somebody as intelligent and enthusiastic and passionate, in addition to being competent.”
Harn is grateful for Schiefelbein’s mentorship in setting her up for success as an incoming reporter.
“He’s obviously been the editor here for a while, so when you’re a household name,
there’s a little bit of pressure that comes with that, but he’s always handled things with a lot of grace and wisdom,” she says. “I’m really excited to be a part of that legacy of Times editors.”
Originally from southern California, Harn knows she doesn’t have the perspective of someone who was born and raised here or who lived here for decades. She isn’t exactly a newcomer to the valley, either, but she does bring an outside perspective that she believes helps her to ask harder questions. She also has a passion for community efforts.
“I think those are some of my favorite things not only to write about but to see taking place in Buena Vista,” she says. “There are little things that I’m really excited about.
For example, the learning walk that they just put into the (McPhelemy) park. I was so excited to hear about that and write that story and talk to volunteers and the library people involved and to get the opportunity to write about that.
“When you’re passionate about the place where you live and the place where you do your work, your work is better for it,” she adds. “You care more. You ask more questions. You see more, you notice things. I think I bring a wider perspective and a passion to the job.”
She feels that being young also helps her position, allowing her to look to the future, think about what comes next and use that approach when writing news stories.
“I have to think about what happens in this town when there’s no more housing because I live here, not just because I’m a reporter here,” she says. “You’re kind of able to have that very wide, forward-looking perspective of wanting to think about and needing to think about what’s coming next, not only because it impacts you but because it impacts future generations.”
Harn greatly appreciates getting to work with a newspaper in a community that cares about what goes into their news. So far, she has no plans for changes to The Times. She has, however, spoken with the new editor at The Mountain Mail, Cailey McDermott, and the two discussed helping their coverage grow and improve, and what changes that might benefit their readers might look like.
“I really love this paper and I love the community that it’s in,” she says. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a reporter and have been challenged a lot since I took on the reporter
position. Now, as editor, I’m excited to put a lot of that learning into use and to continue to grow and continue to learn. I think there’s no better place for me to do this work that I love. I think it’s a blessing that I get to do something that I love in a community that I love.”
Harn will continue to fill the reporter role until a new reporter is hired, as well, while making appreciative use of other writers such as correspondents. Those interested can send resumes and cover letters to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.