Fremont County Republican Ron Hanks won House District 60 with nearly 60 percent of the vote on Tuesday, defeating Salida Democrat Lori Boydston.
“I’m grateful for the votes and I’m grateful for the support,” Hanks said.
Hanks will fill the seat being vacated by Republican Jim Wilson, who was term limited.
In the unofficial tally as of 9:15 p.m., Hanks had received 24,416 votes total, compared to 16,474 for Boydston, to win the seat.
Boydston received the most votes in Chaffee County, 6,630 to 6,580, but Hanks won the other three counties in the district.
Hanks took Fremont County, 9,859 to 4,793.
In Custer County, Hanks received 1,893 votes to Boydston’s 906.
In Park County, Hanks got 6,084 votes while Boydston got 4,145.
“It’s a conservative district and I ran as a conservative,” Hanks said.
He also said the editorials and articles he put out were his unfiltered ideas, not something a campaign made for him.
“People were seeing my way of thinking and it resonated with them,” he said.
Hanks said the Republican Party will meet in Denver in the next week or so to start strategizing and elect new leadership.
His focus in office, he said, won’t be creating more legislature, but instead making future bills with sunset clauses so they expire and have to get re-voted on.
The budget will be a big issue coming up and Hanks said he’ll work hard to limit the size of the government.
He also said he’s a pretty humble guy and recognizes there are people in the district who are experts at things that he doesn’t know much about.
“I want to learn from them; the community is key,” Hanks said. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and I’m interested in what final mix will be at the state level and national level.”
