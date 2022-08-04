Professional and amateur cooks got a little cheesy at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion Thursday for the eighth annual Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity Mac & Cheese Bake-off.

The annual fundraiser, which included a chance for attendees to sample dishes from 15 restaurant and individual entrants and vote for their favorites, and an online silent auction, raised more than $14,500.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.