To welcome fall, Guidestone Colorado hosted its 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival Friday through Sunday at the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50.
The event continues this weekend, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
The festival started at The Meadows in Buena Vista and around 2011 was moved to Salida on the other side of the Hutchinson Ranch, Andrea Coen, event organizer, said.
After 2019, the festival was moved to its current location due to it being smaller and easier to monitor who was at the event for contact tracing purposes. As a result, the number of people allowed at the event is limited. Last year 150 people were allowed in each three-hour time block, but this year the number has increased to 175 per time block.
The event is a fundraiser that supports Guidestone’s cornerstone programs, Colorado Land Link, Farm to School, Farmhands Education Program, local and regional food systems and the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center. The event raised around $25,000 last year.
Festival visitors can participate in various activities such as a hay bale maze, horse-drawn and tractor-drawn wagon rides to pick out pumpkins, animals to visit, live music, food vendors, a craft room, hand/skin painting and an apple cider making machine that turns ground-up Honey Crisp apples into sweet warm apple cider, free for guests. A free pumpkin is included with every child’s ticket.
The pumpkins are grown in several locations – Colon Orchards in Cañon City, Guidestone’s farm and the Knapp Family Farm in Rocky Ford.
“We know kids who have been coming since they were little, who now come as adults with their friends,” Coen said. “People plan their visits to Salida around this event. It’s become a beloved event that people look forward to.”
Tickets, which include all events, cost $10 per person and are free for kids 2 and younger. Food and beverages are additional. For more information or to purchase tickets for a time slot this weekend, visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
