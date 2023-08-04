Chaffee County-based nonprofit, Guidestone, was the recipient of this quarter’s Women Who Care funding, awarded the evening of July 11.
The $15,000 will go to support Guidestone’s operations, with a particular focus on Farmhands Education youth and adult program development for late fall and early winter, Farmhands Camp scholarship support, increased marketing and visibility efforts at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, increased engagement with the Buena Vista School District through the Farm to School Program and planning and implementation of the annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival, held this year on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 at the Hutchinson Homestead and Hutchinson Ranch in Salida.
On behalf of Guidestone, Andrea Earley Coen, Guidestone’s Executive Director, would like to express her deepest gratitude and appreciation to WWC for their support and belief in Guidestone’ work and mission to grow a vibrant agricultural future through education, community building and partnerships. To learn more about Guidestone, please contact Andea Coen: andrea@guidestonecolorado.org or visit www.GuidestoneColorado.org
