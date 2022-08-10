The Chaffee County Patriots will sponsor a debate between three candidates for county commissioner.
The group will hold the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., in Buena Vista.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 5:03 pm
The Chaffee County Patriots will sponsor a debate between three candidates for county commissioner.
The group will hold the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., in Buena Vista.
The debate will be between candidates Adriane Kuhn, Brandon Becker and P.T. Woods.
Debaters will answer a set of prepared questions. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions afterwards.
Questions will include, among others: If elected, what does each candidate feel should be the priority of the county commissioners for the next 12 months?
The commissioners oversee more than 20 departments; what does each candidate feel is going well and what needs improvement?
What are local citizens telling you about working and living in Chaffee County?
What do you feel can be done to provide more affordable housing in Chaffee County?
How will you demonstrate that you are a commissioner for all citizens, not just your political leaning?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.